Fri 23rd October 2020 | 02:20 AM

US Early Vote Count Rises Above 47Mln, 15% Increase in 24 Hours - Elections Project

#WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) More than 47 million Americans have cast early votes in the 2020 presidential election, outpacing 2016 by a factor of eight, the US Elections Project reported.

About 70% percent of the 47.5 million early votes were cast using mail-in ballots versus in-person, the report said on Thursday.

The total grew by 6 million votes from the previous day.

This single-day total equals the total number of early votes that had been filed at this point in 2016 (about 5.9 million).

The report said the current turnout is 34.2 percent of the total votes counted in the 2016 US election, which was nearly 139 million.

In a post on October 4, the site administrator, University of Florida professor Michael McDonald, said he estimates that some 150 million people could vote in the 2020 general election, which would be a record tally and highest turnout rate since 1908.

