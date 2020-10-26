UrduPoint.com
US Early Voting In Presidential Election Crosses 60Mln Mark - Elections Project

Mon 26th October 2020 | 07:20 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) More than 60 million Americans have already cast early ballots in the US presidential election scheduled for November 3, data from the US Elections Project showed on Monday.

The total number of early votes has reached 60,082,857, the US Elections Project said.

Of those, more than two-thirds, or 40,182,523, sent their ballots by mail, while another almost 20 million voted early in person.

However, some US states do not differentiate between mail-in ballots and in-person votes, the Elections Project cautioned.

