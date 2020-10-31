US Early Voting Reaches 90 Million - Elections Project

More than 90 million US citizens have cast early votes for the November 3 presidential election, data from the US Elections Project revealed on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2020) More than 90 million US citizens have cast early votes for the November 3 presidential election, data from the US Elections Project revealed on Friday.

The data showed that as of Saturday, 90,055,033 registered US voters had cast ballots in the election, representing more than 65 percent of the turnout in 2016, when 138 million citizens voted.

So far more votes have been cast using mail-in ballots - 57 million - and some 32.7 million votes have been cast in person, the data shows.