US Earmarks $10Bln for 1,000 Hospitals to Help Cover COVID-19-Related Losses- Health Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2020) The United States will begin distributing $10 billion for up to 1,000 hospitals to help recover losses suffered while treating COVID-19 patients in early months of the pandemic, when virtually all money-making non-urgent medical care was halted, the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said in a press release on Friday.

"Payments from the $10 billion distribution will provide relief to more than 1,000 hospitals across the nation and begin as early as Monday of next week," the release said.

Earlier this month, hospitals were told of the pending subsidies and asked to submit data on COVID-19-positive inpatient admissions from January 1 to June 10 to determine eligibility for relief made available in the $2 trillion CARES Act approved by Congress, the release said.

In May, HHS distributed an initial round of relief totaling $12 billion to 395 hospitals. The disbursement announced Friday represents 12 percent of the entire $175 billion hospital relief program, according to the release.

Small hospitals in rural areas of the United States, which operate with small profit margins, were especially hard hit by the loss of revenue from elective medical procedures that only recently have become widely available, according to media reports.