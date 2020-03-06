UrduPoint.com
US Earmarks $10Mln To Fight Locust Swarms In East Africa - Development Agency

Fri 06th March 2020 | 10:38 PM

The United States will donate $10 million to control crop-damaging locusts in East Africa, the US Agency for International Development (USAID) said in a press release on Friday

"The announcement brings the US government's regional humanitarian response to the locust outbreak to $19 million. By helping to reduce the size of the swarms, this aid is expected to have a positive impact on affected communities in Ethiopia and throughout the Horn of Africa," the release said.

Billions of pests have infested the region in recent months, eating their way through crops and vegetation in livestock pastures.

The new funding will support locust detection, surveillance, and control operations across the region, which includes ground-based and aerial efforts, the release said.

USAID has previously dispatched disaster experts to Ethiopia and throughout the region to assess humanitarian needs and coordinate response efforts with local governments and humanitarian organizations, according to the release.

