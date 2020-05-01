UrduPoint.com
US Earmarks $1.1Bln From COVID-19 Relief Funds For Safety At Airports- Transport Secretary

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 02:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) plans to spend $1.1 billion available from COVID-19 relief funding to improve safety and upgrade infrastructure at 489 American airports, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao announced in a press release.

"The total includes $731 million in Airport Improvement Program (AIP) grants and an additional $455 million in Supplemental Discretionary grants," the release said on Thursday.

Chao explained in the release that the money will be available for 100 percent of the eligible costs under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Projects include purchases of aircraft rescue and firefighting equipment, constructing runways and taxiways, repairing runways and taxiways, installing aircraft lighting and signage, conducting airport master plan studies and installing airport perimeter fencing, the release added.

