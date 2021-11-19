US Earmarks $139Mln for Community Safety Grants to Hire More Police - Justice Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) Local police departments will receive $139 million in grant funding to hire officers with a focus on community oriented policing, the US Justice Department said in a press release on Thursday.

"The grants we are announcing today will enable law enforcement agencies across the country to hire more than 1,000 additional officers to support vitally important community oriented policing programs," Attorney General Merrick Garland said in the release.

Of 183 agencies awarded grants through the program as of Thursday, about half will use the funding to focus on building legitimacy and trust between law enforcement and communities and 41 agencies will seek to address high rates of gun violence, the release said.

The grant program is run by the Justice Department's Office of Community Oriented Policing Services' (COPS) program, the release added.

Since its creation in 1994,COPS has invested more than $14 billion to advance community policing, including grants awarded to more than 13,000 state, local and tribal law enforcement departments and agencies, according to the release.