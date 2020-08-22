UrduPoint.com
Sat 22nd August 2020 | 12:20 AM

US Earmarks $17.4Mln to Sustain Defense Industries During COVID-19 Crises - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) Grants worth $17.4 billion will help four defense contractors and one novel coronavirus test maker continue operations during the pandemic, the US Defense Department said in a press release on Friday.

"Today, the Department announces four Defense Production Act Title III actions to sustain and strengthen essential domestic industrial base capabilities in molecular diagnostic testing, satellite communications, laser electronics, and aircraft engine repair," the release said. "These actions will help to retain critical workforce capabilities throughout the disruption caused by COVID-19."

The package includes a $3.6 million contract with AQYR Technologies to sustain and expand production of portable satellite signal receivers;$7.

0 million to Leonardo Elections to continue developing a laser weapon; and $3.7 million for Aero Turbine to continuing making a small aircraft engine, the release said.

In addition, BioFire Defense will receive $3.1 million under a deal that was first announced on August 10. The company developed machines with the help of the Defense Department that analyze coronavirus nasal test swabs on a molecular level, the release added.

Media reports indicate BioFire point-of-car test machines can yield results in as little as 45 minutes.

The entire $17.4 million package was authorized under the Defense Production Act, which allows the government to protect the US industrial base during national emergencies, according to the release.

