US Earmarks $1Bln to Battle COVID-19 in State Run Veterans Homes - VA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) Grants of more than $1 billion for state-run veterans nursing homes will help ensure residents are protected from COVID-19, the Veterans Administration (VA) said on Tuesday.

"Too many Veterans residing in State Veterans Homes have suffered greatly during this challenging pandemic and it's vital that we do everything within our power to help them through these tough times," VA Secretary Denis McDonough said in a press release announcing the grants. "We are working to ensure our Veterans are protected and that their state-run homes are well equipped for the challenges ahead."

The grants are funded by the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act of 2021 and the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES), the release said.

The ARP Act will provide $500 million for construction of new homes and $200 million for operating expenses, while the Cares Act will fund $150 million construction funds to modify buildings to mitigate COVID-19 risks and $100 million for emergency aid, the release added.

State Veterans Homes provide nursing home, domiciliary or adult day care. They are owned, operated and managed by state governments as part of a network established after the US Civil War in 19th century, according to a VA website.

