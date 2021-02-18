UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Earmarks $200Mln To Track COVID-19 Mutations With Genomic Tests - Health Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 12:50 AM

US Earmarks $200Mln to Track COVID-19 Mutations With Genomic Tests - Health Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) The Biden administration will provide $200 million for a rapid expansion of genomic mapping of positive COVID-19 test samples to detect and track variants of the deadly coronavirus, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) said Wednesday.

"CDC [Centers for Disease Control] will invest nearly $200 million to expand genomic sequencing capabilities, including bioinformatics, reporting, and modeling, to increase sequencing three-fold per week. This is integral to identifying new variants of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and preventing and mitigating their spread," NIH said in a press release.

The effort will focus on increasing capacity of commercial laboratories, academic and research institutions and Federal laboratories to sequence virus samples, the release said.

Mutated versions of the coronavirus have been detected in the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil, with scientists scrambling to determine vaccine effectiveness on each variation as well as the ease with which the variants spread.

For example, the UK variant is believed more contagious than the original coronavirus, even though it is not believed more deadly and also responds to existing vaccines. In contrast, some vaccines have been shown less effective against the South African variant.

NIH also earmarked $650 million to create a network of "coordination hubs" tasked with expanding COVID-19 testing in schools and underserved facilities such as homeless shelters.

Another $815 million will be used to expand supplies of testing supplies such as filter pipette tips, materials needed for home tests, NIH said.

Related Topics

Brazil United Kingdom South Africa Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

We must remain vigilant to respond befittingly to ..

1 hour ago

PM safeguarded taxpayer money, spent on poor: Shib ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from Russian Pr ..

2 hours ago

India's Economy Expected to Grow by Over 10% in 20 ..

15 minutes ago

Three injured in blast at Lidl's German headquarte ..

15 minutes ago

Russia's Bogdanov Discussed Libyan Elections With ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.