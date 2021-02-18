US Earmarks $200Mln to Track COVID-19 Mutations With Genomic Tests - Health Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) The Biden administration will provide $200 million for a rapid expansion of genomic mapping of positive COVID-19 test samples to detect and track variants of the deadly coronavirus, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) said Wednesday.

"CDC [Centers for Disease Control] will invest nearly $200 million to expand genomic sequencing capabilities, including bioinformatics, reporting, and modeling, to increase sequencing three-fold per week. This is integral to identifying new variants of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and preventing and mitigating their spread," NIH said in a press release.

The effort will focus on increasing capacity of commercial laboratories, academic and research institutions and Federal laboratories to sequence virus samples, the release said.

Mutated versions of the coronavirus have been detected in the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil, with scientists scrambling to determine vaccine effectiveness on each variation as well as the ease with which the variants spread.

For example, the UK variant is believed more contagious than the original coronavirus, even though it is not believed more deadly and also responds to existing vaccines. In contrast, some vaccines have been shown less effective against the South African variant.

NIH also earmarked $650 million to create a network of "coordination hubs" tasked with expanding COVID-19 testing in schools and underserved facilities such as homeless shelters.

Another $815 million will be used to expand supplies of testing supplies such as filter pipette tips, materials needed for home tests, NIH said.