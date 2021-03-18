(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) The US government has designated $24.5 million to subsidize research by manufacturers on clean power sources and battery technology to help create a climate-friendly electricity grid, the Energy Department said on Wednesday.

"These funding opportunities will help manufacture the next-generation energy storage systems and power lines that support President [Joe] Biden's climate goals, create and sustain US jobs, and build a strong, secure, and efficient electric grid," Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said in a press release.

The Energy Department plans to award up to $20 million for research on flow battery systems, which use externally stored chemicals to cut costs, the release said.

By partnering with industry to address flow battery challenges, this opportunity can help position the United States as a world leader in the next-generation energy storage technologies, the release also said.

The remainder of the funding will subsidize research on manufacturable materials that conduct electricity more efficiently than materials used in today's power transmission lines, the release added.

Biden has set a goal of eliminating all emissions of carbon dioxide by 2050 in an attempt to limit a rise in global temperatures due to climate change, according to the release.