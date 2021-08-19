UrduPoint.com

US Earmarks $26Mln To Expand Biodiesel, Ethanol Motor Fuel Blends - Agriculture Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) The availability of motor fuels blended with hydrocarbons produced from crops grown by farmers will expand in 23 US states with a $26 million investment announced by the Agriculture Department on Thursday.

"The funding will help significantly increase the use of biofuels derived from US agricultural products and prioritize climate-smart solutions," the Agriculture Department said in a press release.

The $26 million will fund investments in the US states of California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, Texas and Wisconsin, the release said.

Examples of projects include a $1.5 million grant to the California company Paramount to upgrade a distribution facility in a project expected to increase biodiesel sales by 135 million gallons annually, the release added.

The program is intended to help transportation fueling and biodiesel distribution facilities offer higher ethanol and biodiesel blends to customers by sharing the costs to install fuel pumps, equipment and infrastructure. The program seeks to expand the availability of blended fuels by 822 million gallons a year, according to the release.

