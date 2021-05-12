US Earmarks $36Bln in Aid for Minority Students Impacted by COVID-19 - Education Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) The US will provide $36 billion in emergency grants to students in minority-serving colleges and universities whose education was adversely affected by the pandemic, the Education Department said on Tuesday.

"These grants will help over 5,000 institutions of higher education, including HBCUs, TCCUs, and HSIs, provide emergency financial aid to millions of students and ensure learning continues during the COVID-19 national emergency," the department said in a press release.

The $36 billion package includes more than $10 billion for community colleges, $2.

6 billion earmarked for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), and $190 million for Tribally Controlled Colleges and Universities (TCCUs). An additional $6 billion will help students at Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSIs), the release said.

The program funded by the recently approved $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan more than doubles subsidies provided in earlier COVID-19 relief programs such as the $2.2 trillion CARES Act, according to the release.