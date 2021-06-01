UrduPoint.com
US Earmarks $52Mln In Grants To Help Homeless Veterans Find Jobs - Labor Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 10:50 PM

US Earmarks $52Mln in Grants to Help Homeless Veterans Find Jobs - Labor Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) The US budgeted $52 million for programs to help homeless veterans transition to the workforce, the Labor Department said on Tuesday.

The department will award 119 grants to continue funding existing aid programs and 36 new three-year grant awards totaling more than $12 million to provide a wide range of services to veterans currently homeless or at risk of homelessness, a department press release said.

"Our veterans deserve our best efforts to ensure they have a safe place to live, means to support themselves and their families and opportunities to pursue a fulfilling career," Labor Secretary Marty Walsh said in the release.

Funding for the department's Homeless Veterans Reintegration Program also supports the Homeless Female Veterans' and Veterans with Families program and the Incarcerated Veterans' Transition Program, the release said.

Although a precise count of homeless veterans is nearly impossible to make, multiple advocacy groups estimate that more than 40,000 former service members are homeless on any given night.

More Stories From World

