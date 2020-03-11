UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Earmarks $560Mln For State, Local Battles Against Coronavirus - CDC

Sumaira FH 39 seconds ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 11:00 PM

US Earmarks $560Mln for State, Local Battles Against Coronavirus - CDC

The US federal government prepared to distribute $560 million to state and local governments on the front lines of efforts to control and eventually halt the coronavirus epidemic, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced in a press release on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) The US Federal government prepared to distribute $560 million to state and local governments on the front lines of efforts to control and eventually halt the coronavirus epidemic, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced in a press release on Wednesday.

"CDC is distributing this new funding extremely rapidly, as called for by Congress," Health Secretary Alex Azar said in the release. "These funds will allow public health leaders to implement critical steps necessary to contain and mitigate spread of the virus in communities across the country."

Related Topics

Congress Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

WHO Warns Other States May Soon Join Iran, Italy a ..

39 seconds ago

Russia Registers 8 New COVID-19 Cases, Suspends So ..

42 seconds ago

UN Confirms Teacher at Organization's School in Ne ..

43 seconds ago

No intention to end academic year: Education Minis ..

31 minutes ago

Child Diagnosed With COVID-19 in Moscow Has No Sym ..

45 seconds ago

Israel More Than Doubles Economic Aid Package Amid ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.