US Earmarks $560Mln for State, Local Battles Against Coronavirus - CDC

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) The US Federal government prepared to distribute $560 million to state and local governments on the front lines of efforts to control and eventually halt the coronavirus epidemic, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced in a press release on Wednesday.

"CDC is distributing this new funding extremely rapidly, as called for by Congress," Health Secretary Alex Azar said in the release. "These funds will allow public health leaders to implement critical steps necessary to contain and mitigate spread of the virus in communities across the country."