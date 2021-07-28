US Earmarks $600Mln to Support Homeless Students - Education Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) The US government released nearly $600 million provided by the American Rescue Plan (ARP) for students experiencing homelessness, the education Department said on Wednesday.

In April, the first $200 million of the $800 million in ARP funds were allocated for homeless students, the Education Department said in a press release.

"Following the Department's approval of state applications today, distribution of all of the remaining funds will give states and school districts access to this critical funding before the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year," the release said.

The additional $600 million will be used by states and school districts to identify and support children experiencing homelessness, the release added.