Faizan Hashmi 1 day ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 03:40 AM

US Earmarks $64Mln to Develop Clean Coal Burning Power Plants - Energy Secretary

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2020) The US Department of Energy is allocating $64 million to research and develop coal burning power plants with little or no carbon emissions, US Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette said in a speech at the Atlantic Council on Friday.

"I'm announcing that we're going to release $64 million in Federal funding for research and development under what we refer to as our Coal FIRST initiative," Brouillette said, referring to an acronym for flexible, innovative, resilient, small and transformative.

The Coal FIRST initiative seeks to develop the coal plant of the future needed to provide secure and reliable power to the US grid, Brouillette pointed out.

"Coal FIRST is going to help us produce more coal-based power more efficiently and transform it into a near zero emissions energy source for not only our country but the rest of the world as well," Brouillette said.

However, Brouillette also said investing in research and development for cleaner coal technologies will allow the United States to develop the next generation of coal plants for countries to use coal in an environmentally responsible manner.

The effort signals a new push to develop so called clean coal technology, an effort that has thus far failed to yield a commercially viable method to lower carbon emissions.

US officials have said that technologies developed for the Coal FIRST initiative will lead to reliable, highly efficient plants with zero or near-zero emissions.

The Coal FIRST initiative comes as power plants throughout the United States switch to cleaner burning natural gas and as climate change activists press for a total ban on coal-fired power plants.

