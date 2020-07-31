US Earmarks $97Mln for 33 Projects to Advance Bio-Energy Technology - Energy Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) A $97 million investment in 33 bio-energy research projects to upgrade technology for producing biofuels, biopower and products from biomass, was announced by the US Department of Energy in a press release on Friday.

"Advancements made in bioenergy technologies will help expand America's energy supply, grow our economy, and enhance our energy security," Undersecretary of Energy Mark Menezes said in the release.

Examples cited included development and testing of low-emission, high-efficiency wood stoves for home heating, as well as technology to generate energy from urban and suburban waste, the release said.

The project will also fund research to quantify the economic and environmental benefits associated with growing crops that can be used to produce energy while restoring water quality and soil health, the release added.