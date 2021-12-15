UrduPoint.com

US Earmarks $9Bln For Healthcare Providers That Suffered Losses In Pandemic - Health Dept.

US Earmarks $9Bln For Healthcare Providers That Suffered Losses in Pandemic - Health Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) The Biden administration will distribute an additional $9 billion to healthcare providers to cover pandemic-related losses, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said.

"This vital funding will ensure critical health care services are delivered to communities across the country - including to those who are disproportionately impacted by the pandemic and medically-underserved," Health Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a press release announcing the disbursement on Tuesday.

The average payment being announced today for small providers is $58,000, for medium providers is $289,000 and for large providers is $1.

7 million, the release said.

More than 69,000 providers in all 50 US states, Washington, DC, and eight territories will receive Phase 4 payments. Payments will start to be made later this week, the release also said.

The $9 billion marks the latest disbursement in $25.5 billion budgeted by the Biden administration for healthcare providers impacted by the COVID-19, the release added.

The US health sector saw a sharp drop in revenues and employment as providers canceled elective care during teh height of the coronavrus pandemic and lockdowns discouraging utilization of health services for conditions other than COVID-19.

