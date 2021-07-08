UrduPoint.com
US Earmarks Over $50Mln For 31 Clean Energy Projects Using Hydrogen - Energy Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 43 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 12:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) The Biden administration will invest $52.5 million in 31 projects to develop next generation technologies to produce energy from clean burning hydrogen, the Energy Department said on Wednesday.

"Part of our path to a net-zero carbon future means investing in innovation to make clean energy sources like hydrogen more affordable and widely adopted so we can reach our goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050," Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said in a press release announcing the initiative.

The 31 projects will focus on bridging technical gaps in hydrogen production, storage, distribution and utilization technologies, including fuel cells, thereby paving the way toward decarbonization of the electricity sector by 2035 - an interim goal toward Biden administration vision of a zero-carbon economy by mid century, the release said.

A transition to hydrogen will require advances in technology needed to make the clean-burning fuel both cheaper and easier to produce, the release also said.

Technologies targeted by the initiative include production of hydrogen from water using electricity, as well as production using biological and electrochemical processes, the release added.

Researchers will also attempt to develop more efficient fuel cells designed for heavy-duty applications. Fuel cells combine hydrogen and oxygen to produce energy with emissions limited to water vapor, according to the release.

