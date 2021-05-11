US Eases COVID-19 Travel Advisories for UK and Israel - State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) The US State Department said it has bumped down Israel and the United Kingdom after updating their travel advisories to match the latest global health notices and information, but added four states to the Level-4 category advising Americans not to travel there.

"This week, the following travel advisories have been assessed and reissued with updates, raised to a Level 4 - Do Not Travel: Fiji; Nepal; Timor-Leste; Trinidad and Tobago," the State Department said on Monday.

The State Department also said it placed the United Kingdom to the Level 3 category, advising Americans to reconsider traveling there.

Israel has similarly been placed to the Level 2 category, which signifies a warning to Americans to exercise increased caution if they travel to the country.

The advisory updates are determined using Center for Disease Control and Prevention notices as well as secondary factors such as flight availability, restrictions on US citizen entry and difficulty obtaining coronavirus test results within the proper time frame.