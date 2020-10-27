UrduPoint.com
US Eases COVID-19 Travel Advisory For Bolivia, Raises Alert For Mauritius - State Dept

Tue 27th October 2020 | 06:30 PM

US Eases COVID-19 Travel Advisory for Bolivia, Raises Alert for Mauritius - State Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) The United States has eased its COVID-19 travel advisories for Bolivia and Panama, while raising its alert for Mauritius amid a new surge of infections, the US State Department said in a Travel Advisory Update on Tuesday.

"This week, the following Travel Advisories have been assessed and lowered to a Level 3, Reconsider Travel: Panama, Bolivia," the State Department said. "The following Travel Advisory has been assessed and raised to a Level 3 - Reconsider Travel: Mauritius."

The State Department also lowered its alert for Bermuda to Level 2, which calls for exercising increased caution.

It also maintained last week's warning for Somalia at Level 4 or "Do Not Travel," while also keeping its alerts for Albania and Comoros at Level 3.

