UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Eases Gender Selection On Passports

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 11:31 PM

US eases gender selection on passports

The US State Department on Wednesday made it easier for citizens to select their gender on passports, in the latest effort by President Joe Biden's administration to support LGBTQI rights

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :The US State Department on Wednesday made it easier for citizens to select their gender on passports, in the latest effort by President Joe Biden's administration to support LGBTQI rights.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that US passport holders will be able to decide for themselves whether to be described as male or female. Previously, Americans required medical certification if they sought to mark a gender on their passports different than on their birth certificates or other documents.

"The Department of State is committed to promoting the freedom, dignity and equality of all people -- including LGBTQI+ persons," Blinken said in a statement.

But he said that one major goal of LGBTQI rights activists -- allowing a third, non-binary option for gender on passports -- would take time.

"The process of adding a gender marker for non-binary, intersex and gender non-conforming persons to these documents is technologically complex and will take time for extensive systems updates," he said.

He said that allowing a non-binary option was the eventual goal and he committed to making "as smooth a travel experience as possible for the passport holder" until the changes are implemented.

At least 11 countries already have an "X" or "other" option for gender in passports or other national identity documents, according to the Employers Network for Equality and Inclusion, a London-based advocacy group.

The countries include India, Nepal and Pakistan, a legacy of South Asia's historic acceptance of the concept of intersex or transgender people.

Other nations that allow a third option on identity documents include Argentina, Canada and Germany.

Biden has vowed to make LGBTQI rights a major priority, including in foreign policy and in acceptance of refugees from overseas.

Blinken made the passport announcement on the last day of Pride month during which the State Department for several days flew the "Progress" flag, which was designed to welcome intersex people in the movement for LGBTQI rights.

The actions as well as symbolism are a major change from the previous administration of Donald Trump, during which Blinken's predecessor Mike Pompeo barred US embassies from flying rainbow Pride flags.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Canada Trump Germany Male Progress Argentina Nepal All From Refugee Asia Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid approves new Board of Dubai Me ..

35 minutes ago

Auto Parts Technology Park to be set up in QAP She ..

1 minute ago

Mexican magnate Slim to rebuild collapsed metro li ..

1 minute ago

AJK President advises youth to use digital technol ..

1 minute ago

Turkey Arrests 5 FETO Members Attempting to Escape ..

1 minute ago

Govt taking care of poor families, providing loan ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.