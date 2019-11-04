US Eases Limits for Coal Ash Storage, Power Plant Water Pollution - Environmental Agency

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2019) The United States proposed easing pollution limits on waste from coal-fired power plants and rules for wastewater from steam electric power plants with two new sets of regulations that extend deadlines and return some regulatory authority to individual states, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said in a press release on Monday.

"Today's proposed actions were triggered by court rulings and petitions for reconsideration on two 2015 rules that placed heavy burdens on electricity producers across the country," EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said in the release.

In 2018, the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit overturned certain provisions of EPA's 2015 final rule and remanded some provisions back to the agency to be reworked, the release said.

In response, EPA proposed modifying the 2015 coal ash regulation, which set an arbitrary limit on the amount of coal ash that could be beneficially recycled.

The new rules will promote use of coal ash as a substitute for Portland cement in the manufacturing of concrete used for highway road beds, and for unspecified agricultural purposes, the release said.

The rule also extends by two years a deadline for coal plants to stop putting coal ash into existing dumps unless the dumps have been retrofitted with liners to prevent toxins such as mercury from leaching into groundwater.

Among other changes, the new coal ash rules gave states the authority to issue coal ash programs in lieu of the Federal requirements, provided EPA determines that the state's requirements are as protective as the federal standards, the release said.

The wastewater rule changes for steam power plants aim to leverage newer and less costly pollution control technologies with a flexible, phased-in implementation approach.

EPA's proposal is estimated to save more than $175 million annually in pre-tax compliance costs while reducing the amount of pollutants discharged to our nation's waters by approximately 105 million Pounds per year over the 2015 rule, according to the release.