UrduPoint.com

US Eases Syria Sanctions To Allow Transactions For Earthquake Relief - Treasury

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2023 | 06:10 AM

US Eases Syria Sanctions to Allow Transactions for Earthquake Relief - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) The US Treasury said it is providing several months of sanctions relief for Syria in order to allow certain transactions for recovery efforts following a deadly earthquake near the Syria-Turkey border earlier this week.

The relief comes after leaders with the UN and international relief organizations warned that sanctions were hindering efforts to deliver aid in earthquake-struck Syria.

"Today, Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) issued Syria General License (GL) 23, which authorizes for 180 days all transactions related to earthquake relief that would be otherwise prohibited by the Syrian Sanctions Regulations (SySR)," Treasury said in a release on Thursday.

Earlier this week, southeastern Turkey was hit with deadly earthquakes that killed some 20,000 people in Turkey and Syria and injured tens of thousands of others.

The Treasury said the US government has long had several sanctions waivers in place in Syria to permit most activities in support of humanitarian assistance, including in regime-held areas, by the United Nations, the US government, or nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) engaging in transactions in support of certain not-for-profit activities.

However, the Treasury added that this new authorization expands on the current sanctions waivers already in effect in Syria for NGOs, international organizations, and the US government.

The Treasury Department said it will continue to monitor the situation in Syria and engage with key humanitarian and disaster assistance stakeholders, key partners and allies, to understand emerging challenges they may face in delivery of services amid recovery efforts.

Earlier on Thursday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said no sanctions should interfere with relief efforts in Syria as the country is dealing with the fallout of the devastating earthquake.

Earlier this week, a senior official with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies told Sputnik that sanctions are slowing recovery efforts in Syria. IFRC Under-Secretary-General for Operations Coordination Xavier Castellanos also said the sanctions increase prices on everything they do, hindering the delivery of humanitarian aid and services.

A Syrian diplomat told Sputnik on Wednesday that unilateral sanctions imposed by the US and EU are preventing third parties from sending aid to Syria to help the country deal with the consequences of the devastating earthquakes.

Related Topics

Injured Earthquake United Nations Syria Turkey May Border All From Government

Recent Stories

Hope Probe to move to new Mars orbit and observe D ..

Hope Probe to move to new Mars orbit and observe Deimos

4 hours ago
 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships to feature 18 ..

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships to feature 18 of world&#039;s top 20 female ..

4 hours ago
 Bunkering supply operations saw 30% growth in 2022 ..

Bunkering supply operations saw 30% growth in 2022: DMCA Executive Director

4 hours ago
 DEWA discusses cooperation with German State of Sa ..

DEWA discusses cooperation with German State of Saxony

5 hours ago
 QCC adopts Abu Dhabi Technical Specifications for ..

QCC adopts Abu Dhabi Technical Specifications for Active Workplaces

5 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority to host IESBA b ..

Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority to host IESBA board meeting

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.