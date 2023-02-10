US Eases Syria Sanctions to Allow Transactions for Earthquake Relief - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) The US Treasury said it is providing several months of sanctions relief for Syria in order to allow certain transactions for recovery efforts following a deadly earthquake near the Syria-Turkey border earlier this week.

The relief comes after leaders with the UN and international relief organizations warned that sanctions were hindering efforts to deliver aid in earthquake-struck Syria.

"Today, Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) issued Syria General License (GL) 23, which authorizes for 180 days all transactions related to earthquake relief that would be otherwise prohibited by the Syrian Sanctions Regulations (SySR)," Treasury said in a release on Thursday.

Earlier this week, southeastern Turkey was hit with deadly earthquakes that killed some 20,000 people in Turkey and Syria and injured tens of thousands of others.

The Treasury said the US government has long had several sanctions waivers in place in Syria to permit most activities in support of humanitarian assistance, including in regime-held areas, by the United Nations, the US government, or nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) engaging in transactions in support of certain not-for-profit activities.

However, the Treasury added that this new authorization expands on the current sanctions waivers already in effect in Syria for NGOs, international organizations, and the US government.

The Treasury Department said it will continue to monitor the situation in Syria and engage with key humanitarian and disaster assistance stakeholders, key partners and allies, to understand emerging challenges they may face in delivery of services amid recovery efforts.

Earlier on Thursday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said no sanctions should interfere with relief efforts in Syria as the country is dealing with the fallout of the devastating earthquake.

Earlier this week, a senior official with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies told Sputnik that sanctions are slowing recovery efforts in Syria. IFRC Under-Secretary-General for Operations Coordination Xavier Castellanos also said the sanctions increase prices on everything they do, hindering the delivery of humanitarian aid and services.

A Syrian diplomat told Sputnik on Wednesday that unilateral sanctions imposed by the US and EU are preventing third parties from sending aid to Syria to help the country deal with the consequences of the devastating earthquakes.