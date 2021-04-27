US Eases Travel For Individuals From China, Iran, Brazil, South Africa - State Dept

The US has expanded its National Interest Exceptions, allowing students and individuals who provide "critical infrastructure support" in Brazil, China, Iran, and South Africa to apply for entry in spite of COVID-19 travel restrictions, the State Department announced on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) The US has expanded its National Interest Exceptions, allowing students and individuals who provide "critical infrastructure support" in Brazil, China, Iran, and South Africa to apply for entry in spite of COVID-19 travel restrictions, the State Department announced on Tuesday.

"Students seeking to commence studies in the fall, certain academics, journalists, and individuals who provide critical infrastructure support in countries affected by a geographic COVID-19 restriction may now qualify for a National Interest Exception," a press release said.

The State Department added that the move includes qualified applicants "who have been present in Brazil, China, Iran, or South Africa."

The measure previously applied to applicants from the Schengen area and the United Kingdom.