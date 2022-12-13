US, Eastern European Lawmakers Urge Blinken, Borrell to Sanction 7 Russians - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) US Congressmen Steve Cohen and Joe Wilson joined a handful of lawmakers from Poland, Ukraine, Estonia and Lithuania to send a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and EU High Representative Josep Borrell urging them to sanction several Russian citizens who have allegedly been involved in perpetuating the conflict in Ukraine.

"We urge you to impose sanctions on the following seven individuals who have been involved in perpetuating Russia's genocidal war in Ukraine," the letter, obtained by Sputnik, said on Monday.

The lawmakers suggest sanctions against Russian businessmen and politicians Roman Abramovich, Vladimir Potanin, Magomed Gadzhiev, Ksenia Sobchak, Igor Krutoy, Aleksey Likhachov and Vadym Rabinovych, according to the letter.

The lawmakers also urge the United States and the European Union to continue efforts to sanction individuals in the Russian financial sector, the military and in media who support the Ukraine conflict.

The Group of Seven (G7) member states said they will increase economic pressure on Russia and on countries circumventing the sanctions regime imposed on Moscow, according to a joint statement released on Monday.