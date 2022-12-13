UrduPoint.com

US, Eastern European Lawmakers Urge Blinken, Borrell To Sanction 7 Russians - Letter

Sumaira FH Published December 13, 2022 | 03:40 AM

US, Eastern European Lawmakers Urge Blinken, Borrell to Sanction 7 Russians - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) US Congressmen Steve Cohen and Joe Wilson joined a handful of lawmakers from Poland, Ukraine, Estonia and Lithuania to send a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and EU High Representative Josep Borrell urging them to sanction several Russian citizens who have allegedly been involved in perpetuating the conflict in Ukraine.

"We urge you to impose sanctions on the following seven individuals who have been involved in perpetuating Russia's genocidal war in Ukraine," the letter, obtained by Sputnik, said on Monday.

The lawmakers suggest sanctions against Russian businessmen and politicians Roman Abramovich, Vladimir Potanin, Magomed Gadzhiev, Ksenia Sobchak, Igor Krutoy, Aleksey Likhachov and Vadym Rabinovych, according to the letter.

The lawmakers also urge the United States and the European Union to continue efforts to sanction individuals in the Russian financial sector, the military and in media who support the Ukraine conflict.

The Group of Seven (G7) member states said they will increase economic pressure on Russia and on countries circumventing the sanctions regime imposed on Moscow, according to a joint statement released on Monday.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia European Union Vladimir Putin Estonia Poland United States Lithuania Media From

Recent Stories

Montenegrin Police Use Tear Gas Against Protesters ..

Montenegrin Police Use Tear Gas Against Protesters in Podgorica - Reports

4 hours ago
 National Assembly passes Petroleum (Amendment) Bil ..

National Assembly passes Petroleum (Amendment) Bill 2022

4 hours ago
 European Parliament President Blames 'Autocratic T ..

European Parliament President Blames 'Autocratic Third Countries' for Corruption ..

4 hours ago
 New Los Angeles Mayor Declares State of Emergency ..

New Los Angeles Mayor Declares State of Emergency Amid Homelessness Crisis

4 hours ago
 PTI not a political party but gang of 'propagandi ..

PTI not a political party but gang of 'propagandists', says Marriyum

4 hours ago
 Crackdown against smoke emitting vehicles continue ..

Crackdown against smoke emitting vehicles continues

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.