US, EC Officials Hold Talks On Reforming International Tax System - Treasury

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 04:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2021) US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo held a telephone call with European Union Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis and discussed sanctions policy, investment security, and reforming the global tax system, the Treasury Department said.

"Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo spoke with European Commission Executive Vice-President and Commissioner for Trade, Valdis Dombrovskis," the Treasury Department said in a press release on Friday. "They discussed international taxation, sanctions policy, investment security, US-EU cross border data flows, combating corruption, and anti-money laundering reform and implementation."

The United States welcomes the European Union's mutual interest in making the global tax system more fair, the release said.

Adeyemo and Dombrovskis underscored the importance for the United States and European Union to cooperate and coordinate on a wide range of issues.

More Stories From World

