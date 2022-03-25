US, EC to Establish Joint Task Force on European Energy Security - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) The European Commission (EC) and United States are establishing a joint task force to address Europe's energy security needs and advance so-called green energy, US President Joe Biden and EC President Ursula von der Leyen said in a joint statement.

"In line with this vision, the European Commission and United States will establish a joint Task Force to address the immediate energy security needs of the EU and accelerate the clean energy transition," the joint statement said on Thursday.