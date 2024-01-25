US Economic Growth Picks Up In 2023 On Consumer Boost
Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2024 | 07:48 PM
US economic growth was stronger than expected in the final months of 2023, government data showed Thursday, capping a resilient year as President Joe Biden's reelection campaign picks up pace
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) US economic growth was stronger than expected in the final months of 2023, government data showed Thursday, capping a resilient year as President Joe Biden's reelection campaign picks up pace.
The world's biggest economy expanded at an annual rate of 3.3 percent in the fourth quarter, boosted by a resilient jobs market and consumer spending, the Commerce Department said.
This brings full-year growth to 2.5 percent, an acceleration from the 2022 pace.
The performance will likely be welcome news for the Biden administration, which is pushing to convince voters that he has done a good job reining in costs while spurring investments to support the economy.
The latest data also fuels optimism that the United States is achieving a "soft landing," where inflation comes down on the back of higher interest rates, without triggering a damaging recession.
The fourth quarter GDP jump "reflected increases in consumer spending, exports, state and local government spending" and other areas, said the Commerce Department.
At the start of 2023, analysts expected consumer spending to lose steam as households drew down on accumulated savings during the Covid-19 pandemic and as borrowing costs stayed high.
Recent Stories
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 13.34 billion
Election 2024 brings boom to DJs, drumsbeating business in KP
Robbery suspect arrested after 16 years in Wah Cantt
SCCI urges govt to allow import of cotton from Afghanistan in open trucks
Top Venezuela, Guyana diplomats meet on Essequibo border dispute
Diligent officers work selflessly to serve people by formulating innovative publ ..
Sightsavers sets up free eye testing camp on Int'l Day of Education
Minister takes notice of fire at Turbat Election Commissioner Office
HEC chairman advocates focus on science and technology for progress
Kohat police arrest 13 suspects, recovered weapons, drugs
SWD, ANF agreement extended 2 more years
Development project launched to promote poultry industry in KP
More Stories From World
-
Top Venezuela, Guyana diplomats meet on Essequibo border dispute6 minutes ago
-
Fuming French farmers pile pressure on Paris1 hour ago
-
Pakistani experts attend 2nd Belt and Road Food Security Forum in China1 hour ago
-
India entirely responsible for Galwan Valley incident: Chinese Defense Ministry1 hour ago
-
China landslide death toll rises to 44 after final body found2 hours ago
-
India rolls out red carpet for Macron as France eyes trade deals2 hours ago
-
Muslim shopfronts torn down in Mumbai after religious clashes3 hours ago
-
Russia jails nationalist critic Girkin for four years3 hours ago
-
Deadly fighting grinds on in Gaza's Khan Yunis4 hours ago
-
Russia jails nationalist critic Girkin for four years4 hours ago
-
Australia v West Indies 2nd Test scoreboard4 hours ago
-
South Korean ruling party MP attacked in street: Yonhap5 hours ago