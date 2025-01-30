Open Menu

US Economic Growth Steady In 2024 As Trump Takes Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2025 | 11:49 PM

US economic growth steady in 2024 as Trump takes office

The US economy expanded at a solid clip in 2024, helped by consumer and government spending, official data showed Thursday, signaling its resilience as President Donald Trump took over the reins this month

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) The US economy expanded at a solid clip in 2024, helped by consumer and government spending, official data showed Thursday, signaling its resilience as President Donald Trump took over the reins this month.

The world's biggest economy grew at an annual rate of 2.3 percent in the fourth quarter, said the Commerce Department, in line with a consensus forecast by Briefing.com.

For 2024, GDP rose 2.8 percent from the annual level a year prior.

Consumer spending, investment and government spending were among the drivers behind last year's growth, according to Commerce Department data.

The US economy has broadly held up in the face of high interest rates, helped by a robust labor market -- with low unemployment and still-growing wages -- which has allowed consumers to keep spending.

Consumers have been "the foundation of the economy, and they've been the biggest driver to resilient growth in 2024," said Matthew Martin, senior US economist at Oxford Economics.

He expects this to be sustainable for now.

"With layoffs low, a decent breadth of job growth and rising wages, we think real disposable income will continue to grow, and that'll lead to continued spending," he told AFP.

Recent Stories

Governor offers condolence on death of Nazim Shahi ..

Governor offers condolence on death of Nazim Shahid Gul

2 minutes ago
 NA body reviews several issues regarding education ..

NA body reviews several issues regarding education sector

2 minutes ago
 RDA holds special session to promote reading habit ..

RDA holds special session to promote reading habit among youth

2 minutes ago
 CPO suspends SHO on RPO's orders for torturing eld ..

CPO suspends SHO on RPO's orders for torturing elderly man

2 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meets Naval ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meets Naval Chief

9 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka lose quick three after Australia declare ..

Sri Lanka lose quick three after Australia declare on 654-6

9 minutes ago
Mashreq delivers AED9 billion net profit after tax ..

Mashreq delivers AED9 billion net profit after tax in 2024

2 hours ago
 UN forms task force to coordinate war debris remov ..

UN forms task force to coordinate war debris removal in Gaza

2 hours ago
 Estonia keen to strengthen digital health ties wit ..

Estonia keen to strengthen digital health ties with UAE: Ambassador

2 hours ago
 Austrian companies increase reliance on digital te ..

Austrian companies increase reliance on digital technology

2 hours ago
 UAE submits periodic report to UN Committee on Eli ..

UAE submits periodic report to UN Committee on Elimination of Racial Discriminat ..

2 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders participates in National ..

Muslim Council of Elders participates in National Youth Climate Summit 2025 in I ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World