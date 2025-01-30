US Economic Growth Steady In 2024 As Trump Takes Office
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2025 | 11:49 PM
The US economy expanded at a solid clip in 2024, helped by consumer and government spending, official data showed Thursday, signaling its resilience as President Donald Trump took over the reins this month
The world's biggest economy grew at an annual rate of 2.3 percent in the fourth quarter, said the Commerce Department, in line with a consensus forecast by Briefing.com.
For 2024, GDP rose 2.8 percent from the annual level a year prior.
Consumer spending, investment and government spending were among the drivers behind last year's growth, according to Commerce Department data.
The US economy has broadly held up in the face of high interest rates, helped by a robust labor market -- with low unemployment and still-growing wages -- which has allowed consumers to keep spending.
Consumers have been "the foundation of the economy, and they've been the biggest driver to resilient growth in 2024," said Matthew Martin, senior US economist at Oxford Economics.
He expects this to be sustainable for now.
"With layoffs low, a decent breadth of job growth and rising wages, we think real disposable income will continue to grow, and that'll lead to continued spending," he told AFP.
