US Economic Issues Existed Long Before Ukraine Operation, Russia Not To Blame - Investor

Muhammad Irfan Published July 12, 2022 | 11:20 AM

US Economic Issues Existed Long Before Ukraine Operation, Russia Not to Blame - Investor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) The economic issues in the United States did not stem from the Ukraine conflict, as inflation and higher interest rates were coming before Russia's military operation, veteran American investor Jim Rogers told Sputnik.

When asked whether he agrees that the US economic challenges were caused by Russia's operation in Ukraine, Rogers stated, "No, no."

"That (operation) certainly accentuated and accelerated the problems but the problems were coming before Ukraine," he explained. "Money printing and debt and inflation and higher interest rates were already coming before Ukraine. Ukraine has certainly contributed to make it worse but Ukraine is not the only reason.

"

Over the past months, the US has been facing an accelerating inflation, which the Biden administration has dubbed "Putin's price hike." The majority of Americans see inflation as the top problem for the country, given the increasing food and energy prices and cuts into consumer's spending power.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine in February after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian military. Russia has said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine.

