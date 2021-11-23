UrduPoint.com

US Economic Partnership Dialogue With Taiwan Seeks Expanded Commercial Ties - State Dept.

The United States and Taiwan completed their second annual economic dialogue on a broad range of issue ranging from supply chain resiliency to security in 5G communication networks, the US State Department said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) The United States and Taiwan completed their second annual economic dialogue on a broad range of issue ranging from supply chain resiliency to security in 5G communication networks, the US State Department said on Tuesday.

"Discussions focused on progress made over the past year and identified new areas for cooperation, information sharing, and mutual understanding," the State Department said in a press release that followed a virtual dialogue on Monday.

Participants focused on supply chain resiliency, economic coercion, promoting the digital economy, strengthening 5G network security, and advancing collaboration in a variety of science and technology fields, the release said.

The US delegation was led by Undersecretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment Jose Fernandez, the release added.

Taiwanese participants included Minister of Economic Affairs Mei-hua Wang, Minister of Science and Technology Tsung Tsong Wu, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Tah-ray Yui and Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs Chern-Chyi Chen, according to the release.

