US Economic Warfare Would Be Unmeasured Response to Iran Strikes - Senator Omar

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) The Trump administration's decision to impose additional sanctions on Iran in response to missile attacks against US forces in Iraq is not a measured response and represents economic warfare, US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar said on Wednesday.

Trump during remarks earlier on Wednesday said the United States would impose additional economic sanctions on Iran in response to its attacks on bases in Iraq hosting US forces. No American or Iraqi troops were killed in the attacks.

"This makes no sense," Omar said in response to Trump's address. "Sanctions are economic warfare. They have already caused medical shortages and countless deaths in Iran.

You cannot claim to want deescalation and then announce new sanctions with no clear goal. This is not a measured response!"

On Tuesday night, Iran launched missile attacks on two bases in Iraq to avenge the United States' extrajudicial killing of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani.

According to the Iraqi military, 17 missiles struck the Ain Al Asad airbase and five missiles fell near the international coalition headquarters in the city of Erbil.

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif tweeted earlier on Wednesday that the Islamic Republic does not seek escalation or war, but will defend itself against any aggression.