US Economist Jeffrey Sachs Says UNSC Should Investigate 'Nord Stream Terrorists'

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) Renowned American economist Jeffrey Sachs said on Tuesday that the UN Security Council should investigate the terrorist act of sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines.

"A UN Security Council objective investigation of the Nord Stream terrorists in which all countries contribute what they know, is important for the global confidence in this body...," Sachs told the Security Council members.

More than ever, we need a healthy functioning UN Security Council, he added.

Jeffrey Sachs accepted the invitation by the Russian Mission to the UN to be one of the briefers for the session on Nord Stream pipeline sabotage.

In September 2022, underwater blasts occurred at three of the four strings of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 underwater pipelines built to carry a combined 110 billion cubic meters of Russian gas to Europe annually.

Germany, Denmark, and Sweden launched separate investigations into the incident.

On February 8, Pulitzer Prize-winning US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh published a report saying that US Navy divers had planted explosives to destroy the Nord Stream pipelines during NATO Baltops exercises in the summer of 2022. Norway activated the bombs three months later, according to the journalist. The US government has repeatedly denied its involvement in the sabotaging of the Russian pipelines, while the Russian government has demanded an open investigation.