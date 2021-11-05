UrduPoint.com

US Economy Adds 531,000 Jobs In October: Govt

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 07:43 PM

US economy adds 531,000 jobs in October: govt

The US economy added 531,000 jobs last month and the unemployment rate dropped to 4.6 percent, the government reported Friday, a better-than-expected result indicating hiring is resurging as Covid-19 infections decline

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :The US economy added 531,000 jobs last month and the unemployment rate dropped to 4.6 percent, the government reported Friday, a better-than-expected result indicating hiring is resurging as Covid-19 infections decline.

A wide range of industries added jobs in October, including manufacturing, transportation and warehousing, and the hard-hit leisure and hospitality sector, though public education employment declined, the Labor Department said.

A spike in coronavirus infections fueled by the fast-spreading Delta variant held employment down in August and September, but the report brought welcome news: upward revisions to both months that indicated hiring was 235,000 higher than first reported.

"We got an unambiguously strong October jobs report -- big job gain, unemployment fell, hours worked increased and wage growth is strong," tweeted Mark Zandi of Moody's Analytics.

"Strong evidence that as the Delta-wave of the pandemic winds down, the economy is revving back up." However, evidence of the massive damage done to the American workforce by the historic downturn that began in March 2020 remained evident.

The labor force participation rate indicating the share of the people working or looking for a job was unchanged in October at 61.6 percent, which the Federal Reserve will surely take note of as it gauges whether the economy has returned to full employment.

The numbers of permanent job losers and people on temporary layoff changed little over the month, and remains higher than before the pandemic, the data said.

And with inflation worryingly high amid global supply chain snarls -- another of the Fed's major concerns -- the data showed wages rose again last month, and are up 4.9 percent over the past year.

Related Topics

Education Job March August September October 2020 Government Share Jobs Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PHA authorities directed to replace plants damaged ..

PHA authorities directed to replace plants damaged in protests

5 minutes ago
 Guard Group Polo Cup 2021: ZS Polo qualify for fin ..

Guard Group Polo Cup 2021: ZS Polo qualify for final

5 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021: India won the toss, opt to fie ..

T20 World Cup 2021: India won the toss, opt to field first against Scotland

37 minutes ago
 80 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab ..

80 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

5 minutes ago
 BISE revises SSC special exam admission schedule

BISE revises SSC special exam admission schedule

5 minutes ago
 CM's statement about setting up 150 new industrial ..

CM's statement about setting up 150 new industrial units welcomed

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.