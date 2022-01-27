US Economy Grew 5.7% In 2021, 6.9% In Q4 Amid Omicron Hit: Govt
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2022 | 07:44 PM
After contracting in 2020, US economic growth rebounded to 5.7 percent in 2021, the second year of the Covid-19 pandemic, the government reported Thursday
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :After contracting in 2020, US economic growth rebounded to 5.7 percent in 2021, the second year of the Covid-19 pandemic, the government reported Thursday.
But the hit from the Omicron variant of the virus held down the recovery in the final quarter of the year, when GDP grew 6.
9 percent.
Inflation increased 3.9 percent in 2021, according to the Commerce Department's personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index.