US economy grew 5.7% in 2021, 6.9% in Q4 amid Omicron hit: govt

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :After contracting in 2020, US economic growth rebounded to 5.7 percent in 2021, the second year of the Covid-19 pandemic, the government reported Thursday.

But the hit from the Omicron variant of the virus held down the recovery in the final quarter of the year, when GDP grew 6.

9 percent.

Inflation increased 3.9 percent in 2021, according to the Commerce Department's personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index.