US Economy in 'Favorable Place' Despite Significant Risks - Federal Reserve Chair Powell

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) The US economy continues to perform well, despite risks that include uncertainty over trade policy, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said on Friday.

"From this perspective, our economy is now in a favorable place, and I will describe how we are working to sustain these conditions in the face of significant risks we have been monitoring," Powell told guests at an economic conference in the US state of Wyoming.

The risks include uncertainty created by US trade policy, which Powell said, "seems to be playing a role in the global slowdown and in weak manufacturing and capital spending in the United States."