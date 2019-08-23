UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Economy In 'Favorable Place' Despite Significant Risks - Federal Reserve Chair Powell

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 08:35 PM

US Economy in 'Favorable Place' Despite Significant Risks - Federal Reserve Chair Powell

The US economy continues to perform well, despite risks that include uncertainty over trade policy, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) The US economy continues to perform well, despite risks that include uncertainty over trade policy, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said on Friday.

"From this perspective, our economy is now in a favorable place, and I will describe how we are working to sustain these conditions in the face of significant risks we have been monitoring," Powell told guests at an economic conference in the US state of Wyoming.

The risks include uncertainty created by US trade policy, which Powell said, "seems to be playing a role in the global slowdown and in weak manufacturing and capital spending in the United States."

Related Topics

Powell United States From

Recent Stories

University of Karachi declares MBBS Final Professi ..

2 minutes ago

Four dead, 33 missing after Indonesia ferry fire: ..

2 minutes ago

Shireen Mazari calls on prime minister

2 minutes ago

India should know that Pakistanis would fight for ..

2 minutes ago

Putin Tasks Government With Preparing 'Reciprocal ..

12 minutes ago

Poetry function held in Punjab Institute of Langua ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.