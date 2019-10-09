(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ):The American economy should continue its expansion, with strong jobs markets but with price pressures approaching the central bank's target, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Tuesday.

However, US job creation has slowed while a weakening global economy, trade wars and Brexit uncertainty are risks to the outlook, he said.

Policymakers "continue to see a sustained expansion," Powell said in a speech. "At present, the jobs and inflation pictures are favorable."