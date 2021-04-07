UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Economy Poised For 'likely Boom': JPMorgan's Dimon

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 10:43 PM

US economy poised for 'likely boom': JPMorgan's Dimon

The US economy is poised for torrid near-term growth following huge stimulus spending, but faces challenges over creaky infrastructure and other woes, JPMorgan Chase Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said Wednesday

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :The US economy is poised for torrid near-term growth following huge stimulus spending, but faces challenges over creaky infrastructure and other woes, JPMorgan Chase Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said Wednesday.

Pointing to huge deficit spending in the United States and the lift from Covid-19 vaccinations, Dimon said he has "little doubt" the "US economy will likely boom," according to a shareholder letter.

"This boom could easily run into 2023," Dimon said in the annual missive, which offers a broad appraisal of the state of affairs in business and national affairs.

"It is possible that we will have a Goldilocks moment -- fast and sustained growth, inflation that moves up gently (but not too much) and interest rates that rise (but not too much)." But Dimon pointed to two risks that could derail this scenario -- virulent Covid-19 variants that resist vaccines and a more long-running rise in inflation that compels the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates quickly.

Dimon also weighed in on US infrastructure, saying the United States has done a "woefully inadequate" job of upgrading key public works. Dimon broadly endorsed new investments on highways, ports and other realms only days after President Joe Biden unveiled a $2 trillion infrastructure plan.

But Dimon did not explicitly comment on Biden's proposal for financing the venture, which includes a rise in corporate taxes that has drawn opposition from leading business groups. Biden's bill faces uncertain odds in Congress.

Dimon said there are "many efficient ways" to pay for infrastructure, including "public-private partnerships, which have the added benefit of increasing the investment discipline."On the minimum wage, Dimon said he backed a "living wage," which varies by region but translates to $16.50 an hour on a national level. Congress has also splintered on party lines on a proposal to lift the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour from the current $7.25 an hour.

Related Topics

Business Job United States Congress National University From Opposition

Recent Stories

G20 agrees more help for poorest Covid-hit nations ..

3 minutes ago

PIA starts direct flights from Lahore to Skardu

3 minutes ago

Africa's largest film festival rescheduled for Oct ..

3 minutes ago

White House Seeks to Appoint Special Envoy to Halt ..

7 minutes ago

Dublin Euro 2020 games in doubt over lack of fan g ..

7 minutes ago

National Assembly Body approves bill to prevent di ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.