UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Economy Shrank By 5.0% In Q1 Amid Pandemic - Commerce Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 06:00 PM

US Economy Shrank by 5.0% in Q1 Amid Pandemic - Commerce Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) The US economy shrank at an even faster pace than previously estimated in the first quarter of 2020, contracting by 5.0 percent amid widespread lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Commerce Department said on Thursday.

"Real gross domestic product (GDP) decreased at an annual rate of 5.0 percent in the first quarter of 2020 (table 1), according to the 'third' estimate released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis," the department said in a news release. The department had previously put GDP in the first quarter at 4.8 percent.

Related Topics

2020 Commerce Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

THIRD update on players’ Covid-19 tests

10 minutes ago

UAE supports 28,000 fishermen in Yemen’s Red Sea ..

34 minutes ago

JPP, HRCP call on government to criminalise tortur ..

1 hour ago

Rice exporters, CNG, ginning and commercial import ..

1 hour ago

UAE’s resilience in face of challenges help it a ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, EU High Representative discuss ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.