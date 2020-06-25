US Economy Shrank by 5.0% in Q1 Amid Pandemic - Commerce Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) The US economy shrank at an even faster pace than previously estimated in the first quarter of 2020, contracting by 5.0 percent amid widespread lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Commerce Department said on Thursday.

"Real gross domestic product (GDP) decreased at an annual rate of 5.0 percent in the first quarter of 2020 (table 1), according to the 'third' estimate released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis," the department said in a news release. The department had previously put GDP in the first quarter at 4.8 percent.