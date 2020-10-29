UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Economy Surges 33.1% In Q3, Biggest Gain On Record: Govt

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 08:47 PM

US economy surges 33.1% in Q3, biggest gain on record: govt

After the worst downturn on record, the US economy posted the strongest recovery on record as it expanded at a 33.1 percent annual rate in the third quarter, the Commerce Department reported Thursday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :After the worst downturn on record, the US economy posted the strongest recovery on record as it expanded at a 33.1 percent annual rate in the third quarter, the Commerce Department reported Thursday.

That came after a 31.4 percent drop in the April-June period during the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic, and a five percent drop in the first quarter. The annual rate is a measure that shows the full-year result if the gain in a single quarter were translated over 12 months.

However, compared to the July-September stretch of 2019, the third quarter contracted 2.9 percent after falling 9.0 percent year-over-year in the second quarter, according to the data, the first estimate of the results in the latest three months.

"The increase in third quarter GDP reflected continued efforts to reopen businesses and resume activities that were postponed or restricted due to COVID-19," the Commerce Department said in the release.

It noted, however, that the "full economic effects" of the coronavirus cannot be separately measured.

The massive gain -- the biggest since record-keeping started in 1947 -- was driven by a surge in spending by consumers and businesses.

But economists warn that much of that was fueled by the massive $3 trillion in government aid that flooded the economy in the early weeks of the pandemic.

Much of that funding to jobless workers and businesses has run out, and other data show spending tapered off in September and the recovery is losing momentum.

And the gain in the latest quarter was offset by a drop in government spending: Federal government spending dropped 6.2 percent and state and local government fell 3.3 percent.

Related Topics

September 2019 Commerce Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Prices of tomatoes plummeted after auction of six ..

2 minutes ago

Eid Milad-un-Nabi to be celebrated on Friday

3 minutes ago

SECP measures gender diversity on boards, business ..

5 minutes ago

Police finalizes security arrangements for Mahafil ..

5 minutes ago

Lawyers protest against publication of blasphemous ..

5 minutes ago

Masood condemns French President's anti-Islam rema ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.