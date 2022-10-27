UrduPoint.com

US Economy Turns Positive 1st Time In 2022 With Q3 Growth Of 2.6% - Commerce Dept.

Faizan Hashmi Published October 27, 2022 | 05:50 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) The US economy turned positive for the first time in 2022 with a growth of 2.6% in the third quarter, after two prior quarters in the negative, the Commerce Department reported on Thursday.

"Real gross domestic product (GDP) increased at an annual rate of 2.6 percent in the third quarter of 2022, in contrast to a decrease of 0.

6 percent in the second quarter," the department said in a statement. For the first quarter, the GDP shrank 1.6%. The negative growth in the first two quarters had technically placed the country in a recession.

The increase in third quarter GDP primarily reflected increases in exports and consumer spending that were partly offset by a decrease in housing investment, the Commerce Department added.

