US Economy V-Shape Recovery May Start In Q3 - White House Adviser Kudlow

Sumaira FH 56 seconds ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 02:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) The US economy may rebound as early as in the second half of 2020 after being hard hit by coronavirus, the White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said in an interview.

"As the President said and many experts believe this, we do face a challenging second quarter.

Yes, no question about that," Kudlow told FOX news Wednesday. "On the other hand, it is possible you have a V-shape recovery after that in the third and fourth quarters."

He said that the US administration may increase its stimulus package now valued at $1.3 trillion if needed to keep the economy afloat.

Kudlow argued that plunging US stocks already represent a good opportunity for long-term investors.

