US, Ecuador Leaders to Discuss Maximum Pressure Campaign Against Venezuela - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) US President Donald Trump and his Ecuadorian counterpart Lenin Moreno will meet on Wednesday to discuss increasing the pressure on the government of Venezuela, a senior Trump administration official said during telephone briefing.

"President Trump has been taking about a decision to further accelerate our maximum pressure policy... We are going to move more in that direction in the days and weeks to come," the official said on Tuesday. "Obviously, this is something that we look forward to discuss with President Moreno."

The United States has gone only half way of applying maximum pressure against Venezuela, the official noted.

Washington has imposed sanctions on Caracas for more than a decade to put pressure against the successive governments of Hugo Chavez and Nicolas Maduro in order to topple them.

The maximum pressure campaign has intensified amid a political crisis that began in January of 2018 when opposition leader Juan Guaido proclaimed himself interim president of Venezuela.

While the United States and its allies have recognized Guaido, numerous other countries, including Russia, China and Turkey, have said they recognize Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela.

Maduro has called Guaido a US puppet engaged to help the United States forcefully change the government of Venezuela and claim the country's vast resources.