US, Ecuador Sign Open Skies Agreement - State Dept.

Published November 17, 2022

The United States and Ecuador have signed an Open Skies Agreement between the two countries, the US State Department said on Thursday

"Under Secretary for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland and Ecuadorian Minister of Foreign Affairs Juan Carlos Holguin signed an Open Skies Agreement between the two countries on November 16," the State Department said in a statement.

The bilateral agreement allows both countries to expand passenger and cargo flights between them and to promote increased travel and trade, the statement said.

"The two sides have been applying the terms of the agreement on the basis of comity and reciprocity since the negotiations concluded in December 2021," the statement said.

The agreement will enter into force upon a further exchange of diplomatic notes, the State Department added.

The United States has concluded Open Skies air transport agreements with more than 130 partner nations, according to the State Department.

