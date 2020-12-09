UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, Ecuador Sign Trade Deal To Facilitate Customs Flows, Fight Corruption - Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 seconds ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 12:20 AM

US, Ecuador Sign Trade Deal to Facilitate Customs Flows, Fight Corruption - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) The United States has signed an update of its trade deal with Ecuador to smoothen customs procedures between them and better fight corruption, the Office of the US Trade Representative said Tuesday.

"This Protocol updates the US- Ecuador Trade and Investment Council Agreement (TIC) with four new annexes comprising state-of-the-art provisions on Customs Administration and Trade Facilitation, Good Regulatory Practices, Anti-corruption, and Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises," the statement said.

"Once implemented, the Protocol will deliver tangible benefits for traders and investors in all sectors."

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Ecuador's Minister of Production, Foreign Trade, Investment and Fisheries Ivan Ontaneda signed the deal on behalf of their countries, the statement added.

Ecuador is the United States' 41st largest trading partner, with $12.5 billion in two-way goods trade in 2019.

Related Topics

Corruption Ecuador United States 2019 All Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gain AED6.5 bn in market value

20 minutes ago

EU promises Gazans help getting virus vaccine

36 minutes ago

Goldman Sachs moves to buy 100% of China joint-ven ..

36 minutes ago

US, Slovenia Sign MOU to Boost Strategic Civil Nuc ..

38 minutes ago

Hungary, Poland Refuse to Budge Hours Before Befor ..

38 minutes ago

UAE Government holds regular media briefing on cor ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.