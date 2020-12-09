US, Ecuador Sign Trade Deal to Facilitate Customs Flows, Fight Corruption - Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) The United States has signed an update of its trade deal with Ecuador to smoothen customs procedures between them and better fight corruption, the Office of the US Trade Representative said Tuesday.

"This Protocol updates the US- Ecuador Trade and Investment Council Agreement (TIC) with four new annexes comprising state-of-the-art provisions on Customs Administration and Trade Facilitation, Good Regulatory Practices, Anti-corruption, and Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises," the statement said.

"Once implemented, the Protocol will deliver tangible benefits for traders and investors in all sectors."

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Ecuador's Minister of Production, Foreign Trade, Investment and Fisheries Ivan Ontaneda signed the deal on behalf of their countries, the statement added.

Ecuador is the United States' 41st largest trading partner, with $12.5 billion in two-way goods trade in 2019.