UrduPoint.com

US Education Department Extends Student Loan Repayment Pause Until February 2022

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 27 seconds ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 01:40 AM

US Education Department Extends Student Loan Repayment Pause Until February 2022

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2021) The US Department of education said in a statement on Friday that it will extend its pause on student loan repayment, interest and collections until February of 2022.

"Today, the US Department of Education announced a final extension of the pause on student loan repayment, interest, and collections until January 31, 2022," the statement said.

The Department of Education said the additional time will allow student loan borrowers to plan for the resumption of payments and reduce the risk of delinquency.

The government will continue working to smoothly transition borrowers back into repayment and improve student loan servicing, it added.

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona called the payment pause a "lifeline" that allowed millions of Americans to focus on their families, finances and health during the coronavirus pandemic.

Related Topics

Loan Education Student January February Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Leading Russian Brands Gain Value Despite COVID-19 ..

Leading Russian Brands Gain Value Despite COVID-19 Pandemic - Brand Finance

51 minutes ago
 Turkey eases quarantine rules for Pakistani studen ..

Turkey eases quarantine rules for Pakistani students, work permit holders

51 minutes ago
 UK Seeks Holding Iran Accountable Over Tanker Inci ..

UK Seeks Holding Iran Accountable Over Tanker Incident - Envoy to UN

51 minutes ago
 Iran Will Not Hesitate to Defend Itself, Secure Na ..

Iran Will Not Hesitate to Defend Itself, Secure National Interests - Deputy Envo ..

1 hour ago
 Russian Cabinet Approves Up to $1.97Mln in Aid for ..

Russian Cabinet Approves Up to $1.97Mln in Aid for Tajikistan

1 hour ago
 PSG appear most likely destination for Messi as Ma ..

PSG appear most likely destination for Messi as Man City close door on move

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.