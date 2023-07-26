Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published July 26, 2023 | 12:30 AM

US Education Dept. Agrees to Investigate Harvard College Admissions Complaint - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) The US Department of education said that it will investigate a civil rights complaint filed against Harvard College for alleged racial discrimination via its donor and legacy admissions programs, according to a letter released by the Lawyers for Civil Rights group.

Earlier this month, a group of organizations filed a complaint with the Department of Education through the legal group, alleging that Harvard's donor and legacy admissions practices provide preferential treatment for mostly white applicants.

"This letter is to notify you that the US Department of Education, Office for Civil Rights (OCR) has opened for investigation the above-referenced complaint you filed against Harvard University," the Department of Education said in a letter, dated Monday.

The complaint was filed under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of race or national origin in any program receiving Federal funding through the Department of Education.

OCR will investigate specifically whether Harvard is violating Title VI by using donor and legacy preferences in its undergraduate admissions process, the letter said.

Nearly 70% of donor-related and legacy applicants are white, according to the civil rights complaint. Donor-related applicants were nearly seven times more likely to be admitted to Harvard than non-related applicants, and legacy applicants were six times as likely to be admitted.

The opening of an investigation in no way implies that OCR has made a determination on the merits of the complaint, the letter said.

OCR will investigate the matter by collecting and analyzing relevant evidence from the complainant, Harvard and other sources as appropriate, the letter said.

The complaint and investigation come following a US Supreme Court decision in June that banned race-based college admissions practices, stemming from a lawsuit against Harvard.

The court ruled that Harvard and University of North Carolina's consideration of race in their college admissions practices violated the Fourteenth Amendment of the US Constitution, which guarantees equal protection under the law.

