UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Education Secretary Resigns Over Capitol Riot - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 10:30 AM

US Education Secretary Resigns Over Capitol Riot - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) US education Secretary Betsy DeVos has resigned in protest against US President Donald Trump after his supporters stormed the Capitol building, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Thursday, citing the resignation letter.

"That behavior [violent riot] was unconscionable for our country. There is no mistaking the impact your [Trump] rhetoric had on the situation, and it is the inflection point for me," DeVos said in a letter to Trump, as quoted by the WSJ.

Earlier on Thursday, US Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao has also resigned due to the Wednesday violence and described it as deeply-troubling.

Others who have stepped down since Wednesday include Stephanie Grisham, the former chief of staff to First Lady Melania Trump; Matt Pottinger, the deputy national security adviser; Sarah Matthews, the deputy White House press secretary; Anna Cristina "Rickie" Niceta, the social secretary at the White House; Ryan Tully, the National Security Council's senior director for European and Russian Affairs; Tyler Goodspeed, the acting chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers; and John Costello, the deputy assistant secretary for intelligence and security at the Commerce Department.

Thousands of Trump's supporters violently stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday in a bid to prevent Congress from certifying the election results. The protesters attacked police with metal pipes and chemical irritants, damaged property, seized the inauguration stage and occupied the rotunda inside the Capitol building. The attack came after Trump urged his supporters to keep fighting to overturn the election results.

On Thursday, Trump said that he is "outraged" by the violent riot at the Capitol and confirmed that he is working to ensure a smooth transition of power to President-elect Joe Biden and his administration. Biden's inauguration is scheduled for January 20.

Related Topics

Election Attack Protest Police Education Russia White House Trump Tyler January Congress Commerce From

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 8, 2021 in Pakistan

16 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Liverpool legend Ian Rush visits Dubai Sports Coun ..

10 hours ago

Trump Campaign Lawyer Quits, Says His Services Use ..

10 hours ago

Schumer Urges Pence to Take Over as Acting US Pres ..

10 hours ago

US House Panel Launches Review of Security Failing ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.